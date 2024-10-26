Nationalist Congress Party-SP, Shiv Sena-UBT name more candidates for Maha polls

Mumbai, Oct 26 Hours after the Congress on Saturday released its second list for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Nationalist Congress Party-SP and the Shiv Sena-UBT announced the names of more candidates.

The NCP-SP has fielded 22 more contenders including several bigwigs, sitting MLAs, and defectors from other parties from different parts of the state, taking the total in the fray to 67 so far, its state President Jayant R. Patil said.

Its candidates include Omi Kalani from Ulhasnagar, Satish Anna Patil from Erandol, Satish Chavan from Gangapur, Pandurang Barora from Shahapur, Rahul Mote from Paranda, Sandeep Kshirsagar from Beed, Mayura Kale from Arvi, Deepika Chavan from Baghlan, Manikrao Shinde from Yeola, Uday Sangle from Sinnar, and Sunita Charoskar from Dindori.

Ganesh Geete will contest from Nashik East, Satyashee Sherkar from Junnar, Sulakshana Sheelvant from Pimpri, Sachin Dodke from Khadakwasla, Ashwini Kadam from Parvati, Amit Bhandgre from Akole, Abhishek Kalambkar from Ahilyanagar City, Uttamrao Jankar from Malshiras, Deepak Chavan from Phaltan, Nandini B. Kupekar from Chandgarh, and Madan Karande from Ichalkaranji.

The SS-UBT has announced the names of three candidates from Mumbai, including the sole Muslim, Harun Khan who will contest from Versova, as well as Sanjay Bhalerao from Ghatkopar West and Sandeep Naik from Vile Parle, signalling the end of a tug-of-war on these constituencies with the Congress.

As per the new tentative formula, the Congress-NCP-SP-SS-UBT will be contesting 90 seats each, making 270 of the total 288, and the remaining 18 shall be allotted to other smaller allies.

On Friday, MVA partner, Samajwadi Party state President Abu Asim Azmi had served a day’s ultimatum to the MVA asking them to allocate the constituencies to the smaller allies failing which it would contest the polls solo on 20-25 winnable seats. However, the MVA's main constituents have indicated that all the lists will be finalised and declared by Saturday night or Sunday even as the October 29 deadline for filing nominations looms close, creating huge anxiety among the parties and the candidates.

