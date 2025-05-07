Nationwide Air Travel Disruption After Operation Sindoor: 9 Airports Including Jammu, Amritsar Closed Until May 10

In a strong retaliatory move following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the wake of the strike, India has temporarily closed nine major airports until May 10, including Jammu, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Bhuj, Srinagar, Leh, and Jamnagar. Leading Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have issued updates via social media platform X. IndiGo has cancelled 160 domestic flights, and 20 more flights from Delhi Airport have also been grounded by various carriers. Air India has suspended all flights to the nine affected airports until 5:29 AM on May 10.

The move follows the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. Fifteen days later, the Indian military responded with precision missile strikes, destroying terror launchpads responsible for orchestrating attacks against India. As a precautionary measure, security has been heightened in border areas and sensitive zones. Schools have been shut down in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The impact of Operation Sindoor has extended beyond Indian borders. Following the Indian airstrikes, Pakistan has disrupted its domestic flight operations, and its airspace now sees minimal traffic. International carriers are also avoiding Pakistani airspace, with France suspending flights through the India-Pakistan corridor until further notice. Airlines like British Airways, Swiss International, and Emirates are rerouting flights over the Arabian Sea to reach India. The situation remains tense, with flight restrictions and heightened security expected to continue until further official updates.