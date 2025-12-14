Natural farming is Gujarat's mission to poison-free future: Guv Devvrat

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 Emphasising sustainability as both a scientific necessity and a moral responsibility, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday called for a decisive shift towards natural farming, saying that making Gujarat chemical-free and nature-friendly is his mission under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers at a seminar on natural agriculture at Anand Agricultural University's Bansilal Amrutlal College of Agriculture Auditorium, the Governor described natural farming as "the cultivation of microorganisms" and termed its adoption a "divine act" aimed at safeguarding future generations.

Governor Devvrat underlined that natural farming in Gujarat is being pursued in mission mode and explained its five core dimensions through a scientific lens.

Stressing intergenerational responsibility, he said that providing fertile soil, clean air and pure water to the next generation is a collective moral duty.

Advocating desi cow-based natural farming, Governor Devvrat asserted that the model offers a sustainable pathway for a developed India while restoring ecological balance.

Referring to the Green Revolution, the Governor contrasted past and present realities with data-backed insights.

He noted that 60–70 years ago, India's soil organic carbon stood at 2–2.5 per cent -- comparable to forest land fertility -- but has now fallen below 0.5 per cent due to excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

While India has achieved food security and export capacity, he cautioned that overuse of urea, DAP and pesticides has hardened soils and eroded fertility, forcing farmers to use exponentially higher inputs.

In contrast, natural farming, he said, requires no external market inputs, brings production costs close to zero, and ensures long-term prosperity for farmers.

Calling natural farming the need of the hour, the Governor asserted that widespread adoption across the country could relegate floods and droughts to history.

He described the approach as vital not only for farmers and agriculture, but for the survival and holistic development of humanity itself.

Linking the movement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi vision, he said natural farming is rooted in India's traditional wisdom, which must be reclaimed.

Sharing personal experiences from his life in agriculture, Governor Devvrat offered practical guidance to farmers who have adopted or plan to adopt natural farming.

He assured that fulfilling the five principles of natural farming can lead to higher yields and incomes from the very first year, and elaborated on methods such as jeevamrut, ghan jeevamrut and natural fertiliser preparation.

The Governor also lauded Anand Agricultural University for its three-year research on tackling nematode disease through natural farming methods, and for documenting successful experiments.

Encouraging Krushi Sakhis and Kisan Mitras, he said their role in spreading natural farming could "change the destiny of the nation", adding that Gujaratis have a unique ability to adopt and propagate good practices globally.

The event concluded with the Governor administering a pledge to promote natural farming.

Earlier, Governor Devvrat was accorded a guard of honour and later visited awareness posters displayed under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency project.

District Collector Pravin Chaudhary, in his welcome address, termed natural farming a cornerstone of sustainable development and aligned it with the Prime Minister's Mission LiFE.

Ministers, MPs, local representatives, university scientists, officials, farmers, livestock rearers and master trainers associated with natural farming were present in large numbers.

