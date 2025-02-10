Natural medicines solution to global health challenges: Rajasthan Speaker

Jaipur, Feb 10 Calling natural medicines as the solution to global health challenges, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called for the need for coordination between ancient and modern medical systems.

He was speaking at the international conference organised by the Faculty of Botany and Diet & Nutrition at Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer, on new research in plant-based nutraceuticals and medicine. The event was organised under the aegis of the National Academy of Sciences and the Department of Biotechnology.

Addressing the conference, Assembly Speaker Devnani emphasised the university’s commitment to pioneering research and innovation.

He noted that health challenges are increasing worldwide, making diet and nutrition not just a personal concern but a global priority. He stressed the need for deeper research into the medicinal properties of natural plants, urging scholars to explore traditional knowledge and ancestral remedies.

He also highlighted a key difference between Western allopathy and Indian Ayurveda.

While allopathy focuses on treating diseases, Ayurveda emphasises preventive care through a balanced diet and lifestyle. He called for better coordination between ancient wisdom and modern medical science.

He underscored the importance of plant-based research, which can reveal the nutritional and medicinal values found in various plant parts, including leaves, stems, roots, and fruits. These findings, he said, should be incorporated into daily diets.

He also urged scientists to ensure that laboratory research translates into real-world benefits rather than remaining confined to academic papers. Professor Devnani pointed out that India has long embraced medicinal foods such as turmeric, neem, and antibiotic-rich spices in daily consumption. These natural remedies contributed to longer and healthier lives.

However, he cautioned that foreign companies have patented many of India’s traditional medical practices, urging the need for strong documentation and legal protection of indigenous knowledge.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Kailash Sodani described the conference as a significant platform for researchers and science enthusiasts to explore ways of making their research practically useful for society.

The event saw participation from eminent scientists, researchers, and subject experts from India and abroad.

Over the next two days, 120 research papers will be discussed, covering topics such as disease-preventive properties of plants, nutritional therapy and dietary treatments and the role of a balanced diet in daily life

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor