Natural to demand replacement of K’taka Cong chief, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 16 The infighting in the ruling Congress party has intensified with Home Minister G. Parameshwara stating that it is natural for leaders to demand the replacement of the current Karnataka Congress state president, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reacting angrily.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara, when asked about the demand for changing KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, stated, “I do not know about the demands to change the State Congress President. However, he (D.K. Shivakumar) is the President of the state unit and he also holds two big portfolios. In this background, leaders will naturally ask for replacement.”

“When I was the State President, I also faced a similar situation. At that point, I resigned from the post of minister and prioritized the party work. I was asked to choose one of the positions -- either the minister’s post or the state party president's post. I chose the party president post and resigned as a minister. Now, the same thing is desired,” he stated.

“Because he (Shivakumar) will also feel the pressure as he holds two big portfolios. The organisation is also a big responsibility. It is to be seen what will be the decision taken by the high command in this regard,” he said.

When asked about legislators complaining about the organisation's affairs taking the backseat in the state, he said, “The high command is observing the happenings regarding the organisation. The high command has taken note of the meetings of a community. Will they not have taken note of these things?” Parameshwara made the statement regarding the SC-ST ministers, MLAs and MPs meeting he organised but got postponed on the party's high command's order.

Asked about the report by KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandary against Ministers R.B. Thimmapura and Satish Jarkiholi, he stated, "Let the report be submitted. They are there to accept the report and these are here to submit the report,” he said with laughter.

Reacting angrily to the various statements on the change of leadership in the state, Dy CM and State Party President D.K. Shivakumar said, “If anyone wants a position, will the media get it for them? The positions are not available in media or shops. After taking note of their work and contributions, the party leaders will give positions. Can anyone demand positions in the party through the media? These are new developments.”

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Parameshwara, while talking about deferring the presentation of the caste census report in the cabinet, stated, “I saw the statement by CM Siddaramaiah today. CM Siddaramaiah will explain to us in the cabinet meeting why the presentation of the caste census report got postponed. The matters are deferred for many reasons.”

“The government do not have any intention to degrade Vokkaligas and Lingayat communities through the caste census as said by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy,” Parameshwara stated.

When asked whether there is any pressure to present the caste census report, he said, “As per my knowledge there is no pressure as such. The submission of the caste census was delayed and it needs to be discussed and brought into the public domain. I assume that in the next cabinet meeting, it will be taken up.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor