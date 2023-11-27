Naushad Siddique apprehends life threat to Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata, Nov 27 Naushad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in West Bengal Assembly, on Monday expressed apprehension of life threat to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for- school-jobs case who is presently in judicial custody.

“The voice of Bhadra is very important in this case. Through his voice sampling, the ED might trace the influential people of the state involved in the case. So there is a life threat to him. There can even be a major accident,” Siddique told mediapersons.

Siddique's remarks after the ED on Monday launched a full-fledged move to ensure that Bhadra’s voice sampling test is done.

Meanwhile, Trinamool leader and state minister Rathin Ghosh claimed that such comments from Siddique are meant for creating unnecessary sensation, indirectly linking the ruling party with the case.

“I do not find any link between our party and the voice of Bhadra. There is no reason to give any importance to such mindless statements by Siddique,” Ghosh said.

Armed with an order from a special court in Kolkata, the ED on Monday sent three communiques. The first was sent to the Centre-run ESI Hospital in Joka, which is supposed to form a board to evaluate the medical condition of Bhadra for voice sampling test.

The second was to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital, where Bhadra is housed now.

The third was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) in Kolkata, so that once the central agency is able to procure the voice sample of Bhadra, forensic authorities can complete the testing process at the earliest.

The voice sample test has become imperative following the Calcutta High Court's direction to wind up the probe by December 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor