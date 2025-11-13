Naval systems, shipbuilding cluster proposed along Vizag-Srikakulam corridor

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13 The Andhra Pradesh government is working to establish a Naval Systems and Shipbuilding Cluster along the Visakhapatnam–Srikakulam corridor, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday.

The cluster to be developed under Aerospace and Defence Policy 2025–2030 will advance indigenous naval technology in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister met Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, here and discussed strengthening Andhra Pradesh's role in India's defence and maritime ecosystem.

"We also explored opportunities for collaboration in promoting coastal tourism, youth advancement, and skill development, ensuring that Andhra Pradesh continues to grow as a vibrant hub of innovation, capability, and national pride," CM Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

According to an official statement, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief briefed the Chief Minister on the activities of the Eastern Naval Command. They discussed the issue of inviting companies and startups that provide services to the Indian Navy to the state.

The meeting also discussed the huge response from the public to the fleet reviews conducted by the Eastern Naval Command.

The Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam is going to become a centre for many opportunities and prestigious institutions. Visakhapatnam is becoming a city of the future, and the state government and the Navy should work together accordingly, he said.

CM Naidu also stated that Visakhapatnam will become a knowledge economy centre. At the same time, plans are being implemented to make Visakhapatnam an excellent tourism centre. He sought Eastern Naval Command's cooperation in this regard.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to bring knowledge about the Navy closer to the people. He said that the youth should be made aware of the defence sector by setting up a Navy Museum.

CM Naidu told Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla that the state government is ready to provide the necessary land for various projects and activities undertaken by the Navy.

Meanwhile, ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the state government signed two significant MoUs with leading Taiwanese companies.

The Chief Minister revealed on 'X' that Allegiance Group will set up an industrial park across 470 acres in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 400 crore, creating about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

eJoule India JV, a partnership between eJoule Inc. (USA), Creative Sensor Inc. (Taiwan), and Senaste Technologies LLP (India), will establish India's first 23 GWh Precursor-Free Single-Crystal Cathode Active Material and Solid-State Electrolyte manufacturing facility at Orvakal, Kurnool, with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore. The project will generate around 2,000 direct jobs.

The Chief Minister also met Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal.

"We discussed key sectors for collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Italy, including automotive and auto components, machinery, manufacturing, energy, fashion, and food processing. I invited Italian companies to explore partnerships in agri-machinery, renewable energy, and shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh. We also discussed the possibility of developing an Italian Industrial Cluster in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen long-term trade and investment ties," posted CM Naidu.

