Navaratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat for Ghatasthapana in Mumbai and Other Cities, with Mantras and Puja Ritual Steps
Navratri is a sacred festival celebrated over nine days, with the installation of the Kalash, or “Ghatasthapana,” marking the official beginning of the rituals. Known as the Shanti Kalash, this sacred pot symbolizes peace and divine energy. Worshippers invoke the seven oceans, all rivers, deities, and guardians of directions during the installation, and Lord Ganesha is honored as the remover of obstacles. Performing the Kalash installation at the right time ensures the entire festival proceeds smoothly, bringing spiritual prosperity and positive energy into homes and puja pandals.
Pointers
1. Navratri 2025 Timing
Begins on Monday, September 22, with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada tithi from sunrise.
Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra prevails until 11:24 am; then Hasta Nakshatra starts.
Avoid Rahu Kaal from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.
Recommended at-home installation: before 7:30 am or after 9:00 am.
In puja pandals, Abhijeet Muhurat is ideal.
2. City-wise Auspicious Timings for Ghatasthapana
Delhi: 6:13–7:29 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:38 pm
Mumbai: 6:31–7:20 am, Abhijeet 12:07–12:55 pm
Kolkata: 5:28–7:16 am, Abhijeet 11:05–11:53 am
Chennai: 6:01–7:22 am, Abhijeet 11:37–12:26 pm
Jammu: 6:23–8:19 am, Abhijeet 11:59–12:47 pm
Shimla: 6:13–7:08 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:38 pm
Chandigarh: 6:15–7:09 am, Abhijeet 11:51–12:40 pm
Jaipur: 6:19–7:10 am, Abhijeet 11:55–12:44 pm
Lucknow: 5:59–7:15 am, Abhijeet 12:07–12:56 pm
Varanasi: 5:50–7:20 am, Abhijeet 11:34–12:23 pm
Bhopal: 6:10–7:01 am, Abhijeet 11:26–12:15 pm
Bengaluru: 6:13–7:28 am, Abhijeet 11:48–12:36 pm
Dehradun: 6:16–7:04 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:37 pm
Raipur: 5:56–7:25 am, Abhijeet 11:46–12:35 pm
Patna: 5:42–7:32 am, Abhijeet 11:18–12:06 pm
3. Steps for Kalash Installation
Wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes.
Sit on a red cloth facing east or north; sprinkle water around the puja area while chanting mantras.
Apply sandalwood tilak on the forehead.
Prepare seven types of clay mixed with sand, form a circular base, draw a Swastik, and place the Kalash.
Chant mantras while adding barley under the Kalash, flowers, holy water, herbs, and panch leaves.
Add seven types of soil, betel nuts, coins, and cloth (yellow and red).
Wrap a coconut in cloth and place it on the Kalash.
Light a ghee lamp and begin the worship of Goddess Durga with the family.