Navaratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat for Ghatasthapana in Mumbai and Other Cities, with Mantras and Puja Ritual Steps

Navratri is a sacred festival celebrated over nine days, with the installation of the Kalash, or “Ghatasthapana,” marking the official beginning of the rituals. Known as the Shanti Kalash, this sacred pot symbolizes peace and divine energy. Worshippers invoke the seven oceans, all rivers, deities, and guardians of directions during the installation, and Lord Ganesha is honored as the remover of obstacles. Performing the Kalash installation at the right time ensures the entire festival proceeds smoothly, bringing spiritual prosperity and positive energy into homes and puja pandals.

Pointers

1. Navratri 2025 Timing

Begins on Monday, September 22, with Ashwin Shukla Pratipada tithi from sunrise.

Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra prevails until 11:24 am; then Hasta Nakshatra starts.

Avoid Rahu Kaal from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

Recommended at-home installation: before 7:30 am or after 9:00 am.

In puja pandals, Abhijeet Muhurat is ideal.

2. City-wise Auspicious Timings for Ghatasthapana

Delhi: 6:13–7:29 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:38 pm

Mumbai: 6:31–7:20 am, Abhijeet 12:07–12:55 pm

Kolkata: 5:28–7:16 am, Abhijeet 11:05–11:53 am

Chennai: 6:01–7:22 am, Abhijeet 11:37–12:26 pm

Jammu: 6:23–8:19 am, Abhijeet 11:59–12:47 pm

Shimla: 6:13–7:08 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:38 pm

Chandigarh: 6:15–7:09 am, Abhijeet 11:51–12:40 pm

Jaipur: 6:19–7:10 am, Abhijeet 11:55–12:44 pm

Lucknow: 5:59–7:15 am, Abhijeet 12:07–12:56 pm

Varanasi: 5:50–7:20 am, Abhijeet 11:34–12:23 pm

Bhopal: 6:10–7:01 am, Abhijeet 11:26–12:15 pm

Bengaluru: 6:13–7:28 am, Abhijeet 11:48–12:36 pm

Dehradun: 6:16–7:04 am, Abhijeet 11:49–12:37 pm

Raipur: 5:56–7:25 am, Abhijeet 11:46–12:35 pm

Patna: 5:42–7:32 am, Abhijeet 11:18–12:06 pm

3. Steps for Kalash Installation

Wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

Sit on a red cloth facing east or north; sprinkle water around the puja area while chanting mantras.

Apply sandalwood tilak on the forehead.

Prepare seven types of clay mixed with sand, form a circular base, draw a Swastik, and place the Kalash.

Chant mantras while adding barley under the Kalash, flowers, holy water, herbs, and panch leaves.

Add seven types of soil, betel nuts, coins, and cloth (yellow and red).

Wrap a coconut in cloth and place it on the Kalash.

Light a ghee lamp and begin the worship of Goddess Durga with the family.

Kalash installation during Navratri is a vital ritual that invokes divine blessings and sets the tone for a smooth and spiritually fulfilling festival. Observing the correct timing and following the traditional steps ensures that the rituals are performed correctly, bringing peace, prosperity, and positive energy into homes. By adhering to the auspicious timings and the detailed steps, devotees can honor Goddess Durga and seek her blessings for a safe and joyful Navratri.