Naveen Patnaik congratulates Jay Dholakia, hopes for ‘meaningful development’ in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated Jay Dholakia on his victory in the by-election and expressed hope that the newly elected BJP MLA would bring “meaningful development to Nuapada”.

“I also extend my congratulations to the BJP candidate on the victory, and I sincerely hope he will honour this mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada. Elections come and go, but our values and our respect for people's faith must always remain,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

In a veiled reference to the allegations of misuse of government machinery and manipulation by the ruling BJP during the just-concluded Nuapada bypoll, the BJD supremo also reiterated that it is the responsibility of institutions like the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The LoP further stated that the BJD will continue its fight to uphold the rights of the people of Odisha.

“BJD has lived through many highs and lows, yet our resolve to fight for the people has remained unbreakable, and it will continue to remain so. Our party is inspired by Biju Babu, the fighter. Our fight for the rights of people of #Odisha will continue,” Patnaik further added.

The former CM also thanked all the leaders and workers of the BJD for working tirelessly and giving their all for the party during the Nuapada by-election.

“To every leader, every worker, and every supporter of the @bjd_odisha who stood united, worked tirelessly, and gave their all for the BJD in the #Nuapada byelection, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Your commitment and spirit are the true strength of our party,” stated the BJD supremo.

Notably, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, who secured a total of 1,23,869 votes, defeated Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi by a margin of 83,748 votes.

This is the highest winning margin among all eight by-elections held alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria secured the third position with 38,408 votes. The BJP wrested the Nuapada seat from the BJD, increasing its tally to 79 in the 147-member state Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor