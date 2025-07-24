Naveen Patnaik seeks clarity, accountability on Mahanadi water sharing row issue

Bhubaneswar, July 24 Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Thursday raised questions over the state government’s stance on the Mahanadi river water sharing dispute, emphasising transparency and accountability on the issue.

The former Chief Minister demanded urgent and transparent answers to the questions raised by him on the dispute.

He referred to the state government’s decision to focus on resolving the dispute through ‘mutual agreement’ with the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Patnaik claimed that this decision by the state government raises some serious questions that cannot be brushed aside.

“What is the 'mutual agreement' being discussed? Mahanadi is Odisha’s lifeline. The state government must urgently convene an all-party meeting to explain what kind of compromise is being considered or already decided with the BJP government in Chhattisgarh,” noted Patnaik.

“Is Odisha withdrawing from the legal route? Will the State continue pursuing the case before the #Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal? Or is the government preparing to abandon the legal fight?” the BJD supremo further questioned.

He questioned the government’s silence over the issue as only 8 days remain to the next Tribunal hearing on August 2.

“Why hasn’t the government taken stakeholders, political parties, and the people into confidence? Is the State BJP Government secretly negotiating a settlement with another BJP government, potentially to undermine Odisha’s water rights? Mahanadi is not just a river, it's the soul of our state. There must be full transparency and accountability,” noted Patnaik.

He also stated that hearing the then BJD government’s petition under the ISRWD Act, 1956, on January 23, 2018, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to constitute the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Patnaik noted that BJD’s consistent efforts and strong public pressure eventually led the Union Cabinet to approve the formation of the Tribunal.

Subsequently, on March 12, 2018, the Central government officially constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, headquartered in New Delhi, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order.

“However, today, there is a growing concern that the legal battle -- so painstakingly pursued -- is being quietly weakened. The government has not clarified what kind of 'mutual compromise' it is now exploring, nor has it taken the people into confidence. Has the legal route been abandoned? Is Odisha’s rightful claim on Mahanadi water being diluted behind closed doors?” questioned Patnaik.

