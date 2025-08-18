Naveen Patnaik signals against hospital visits, invites supporters home to meet him

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 Leader of Opposition and former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked people to meet him at Naveen Nivas, indirectly discouraging visits to the hospital.

The BJD supremo is currently undergoing treatment at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik wrote: “Thank the people of #Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon.”

In a video message, Patnaik stated that anyone wishing to see him should come to his residence, Navin Nivas.

“If you want to come and see me, you are more than welcome to come to Naveen Nivas,” said Patnaik.

His statement came in the wake of reports published in some local media outlets on Monday about alleged arguments between senior BJD leaders and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das with V.K. Pandian, the former bureaucrat and close aide of Patnaik, at a private hospital on Sunday evening.

However, neither the BJD leaders nor OPCC president Das have reportedly confirmed the reports regarding the arguments.

It is pertinent here to mention that the BJD supremo was admitted to the private hospital on Sunday afternoon after suffering from dehydration.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other leaders wished a speedy recovery and good health to ex-CM Patnaik.

“I came to know about the illness of the opposition leader, Honourable @Naveen_Odisha. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his speedy recovery and good health,” wrote CM Majhi on his X handle.

After getting the news about Patnaik, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo. Notably, Patnaik, on June 20, left for Mumbai, where he underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22. He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7.

