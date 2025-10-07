Navi Mumbai International Airport to boost industries in Pune: Murlidhar Mohol

New Delhi, Oct 7 The state-of-the-art Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA) in the initial phase, will not only facilitate seamless travel but also provide direct access to global markets for industries in Pune, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8 -- a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Ltd (a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd) holding 74 per cent stake, and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd), holding 26 per cent.

“The inauguration of the international airport in Navi Mumbai will propel Maharashtra to new heights. This is not only a moment of pride for Navi Mumbai but for the entire state of Maharashtra,” said Mohol in a post on X.

This project will also bring significant benefits to Pune.

“Enhanced business and industrial connectivity will provide direct access to global markets for industries in Pune, Mumbai, and Konkan. A boost to tourism and investment will open new doors for Pune’s IT, automobile, and educational sectors,” said the minister.

Improved transportation and logistics facilities will also be crucial, facilitating ease of export-import operations. This is not just the beginning of an airport, but the dawn of a new era of Maharashtra’s self-reliance,” Mohol added.

The airport is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities. It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

The airport will be 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.

With 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum capacity, the airport will have a fully automated cargo terminal, semi-automated Material Handling System (MHS), 100 per cent Shipment Tracking, Truck Management System, cargo community system and cargo facility designed for cashless and paperless operations.

Once completed, the airport will scale up to serve 90 million passengers and manage over 3.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo every year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor