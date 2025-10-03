Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after Loknete D B Patil: Maha CM

Mumbai, Oct 3 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be named after Loknete D B Patil.

He said that during his recent meeting, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve this proposal, adding that PM Modi has given a positive response to name NMIA after Loknete D B Patil, along with the naming of Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports.

“The Centre’s approval will be received soon,” said the Chief Minister.

D B Patil played a major role in shaping the development of Navi Mumbai while championing the rights of those displaced by land acquisition. He was a prominent leader who led the movement for the protection of the interests of farmers and project-affected communities.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's intention of naming NMIA after Loknete D B Patil has not changed, and the central government also has no different view.

“The central government had earlier permitted the construction of the airport with the name 'Navi Mumbai International Airport'. The name has been expanded, and now it will be 'Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport'. The airport will be named as per the proposal sent by the state government,” he said after he met with members of all parties and various organisations who have been insisting on naming the NMIA after Loknete D B Patil.

“When passenger traffic actually starts at the New Mumbai International Airport, an official announcement of 'Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport' will definitely be made. During this 'dry run' period, steps will be taken to register bookings of air passengers for the next period and prepare technical aspects,” he explained.

Fadnavis further said that the resolution to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after Loknete D B Patil has been passed by both the houses of the legislature, and the state cabinet has already taken the decision and sent the proposal to the Central government.

“A definite policy is being decided at the central government level for such naming. Therefore, it is taking time. The naming of the airport will be done soon, as per the new policy,” he added.

Fadnavis said that the government has also sent a proposal to the Centre to name the existing Pune airport after Jagadguru Sant Tukaram and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“All three proposals, including NMIA, are under the Central government’s consideration, and it will be approved soon as per the demand of the State Government and as per the new policy. Similar proposals are also awaiting approval in other States,” he remarked.

Further, the chief minister announced that the cases registered against the protesters for the naming of Navi Mumbai International Airport will be withdrawn.

Instructions will be given to cancel these cases so that the crimes committed in this protest do not cause any difficulty in getting a job at the airport. Also, since the said protests took place during the COVID period, some of the protesters have cases registered against them under the COVID provisions, and action will be taken to withdraw such cases with the permission of the court as per the rules, he said.

