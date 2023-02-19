Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for cheating people by promising high returns

Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of giving them high returns, the Uran police said on Sunday.

The police have also seized around Rs 10 crores in cash and around Rs 9 crores in their bank accounts.

DCP Pankaj Dahane told the media that the accused used to cheat people on the pretext of giving higher returns.

"The accused used to dupe people by promising of giving them 30 to 40 percent return within 40-50 days. Around Rs 10 crore cash has also been seized from their possession," DCP said adding that their bank accounts were checked and found to have around Rs 9 crore.

Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

