Navies of India, UK begin Exercise Konkan-25 off the western coast

New Delhi, Oct 5 Aiming to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations, the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy began bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 off the western coast of India on Saturday, an official said.

Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore-based air assets in the Exercise, the official said in a statement.

This exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and will exemplify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in ‘India-UK Vision 2035’, the Indian Navy official said.

Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies, said the statement.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases from October 5 to 12. The harbour phase of the Exercise will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements.

Additionally, Joint Working Group meetings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges are also scheduled, said the official statement.

The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions.

Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, has added sheen to this year’s edition of the Exercise.

The Indian side will be represented by the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants.

After the conclusion of Exercise Konkan 2025 with the Indian Navy, UK CSG 25 is scheduled to participate in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the western coast of India on October 14, prior to continuing with her planned deployment.

Exercise Konkan 2025 will serve as a platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability.

