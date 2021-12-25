Navjot Sidhu has defamed entire Punjab Police, says Chandigarh DSP after Punjab Cong chief's remark

Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandigarh Dilsher Chandel on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants" at a political rally.

Chandel informed that a video has gone viral where Sidhu, while addressing a public rally in Chandigarh, made fun of the police and told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants".

The DSP condemned the Congress leader's defamatory comment stating that the politicians must not forget the sacrifices made by the security forces.

"Without police protection, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to his speech", Chandel said slamming Sidhu.

"Politicians should not make fun of policemen on duty like this. They are just doing their duty and politicians should not demoralize them by making such statements," he said.

"The security forces has its own dignity. Sidhu has defamed the entire Punjab Police by making such shameful comments," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

