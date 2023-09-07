Navjot Sidhu shares determination of wife battling cancer

Chandigarh, Sep 7 Sharing the determination of his wife battling cancer, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said his wife has not been bedridden even for a single day during the six chemotherapies.

His namesake wife was diagnosed with stage-II invasive cancer in March.

"Motivated by the love and affection of her children… her last chemotherapy finally underway!!" Sidhu wrote on X.

Sharing an update on his wife's treatment and posted her photos during her sixth chemotherapy session, he wrote: "Mental Fortitude is her biggest strength, she believes she has beaten cancer, she has not been bedridden even for a single day during the six chemotherapies... may her belief be further strengthened with God's grace!!"

Praising her doctor Rupinder Batra, Sidhu wrote, "he has been the catalyst to galvanise her recovery. Grateful to all the well-wishers in this daunting journey".

Sidhu, who was in jail for 10 months after being convicted in a road-rage incident, was released from jail earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor