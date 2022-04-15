Navjot Singh Sidhu meets rebel Punjab Congress leaders, aims to continue fight for interests of state

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that he will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab, days after reports poured in claiming that rebel MLAs plan to leave the party.

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said after a meeting, "I will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab. During the meeting held today, we formed 'Team Sidhu' to look into the problems raised by party MLAs. I met the rebel MLAs of the state as well in this meet."

Sidhu, who reached the house of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Samrala, alleged that the wheat crop of the farmers is being bought at the rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal, while the same wheat is being sold at Rs 3,500 per quintal in the international market.

"The government must give at least Rs 500 per quintal of profit to the farmers. If this money is not given, then state borders should be opened for farmers to sell their crops themselves," said Dhillon.

Notably, in the recently held Assembly Elections in Punjab, the Congress party's four-time MLA from Samrala, Amrik Singh Dhillon filed his nomination as an independent after being denied a ticket.

( With inputs from ANI )

