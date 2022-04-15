Navjot Singh Sidhu stays away from meeting called by new Punjab Congress chief Warring

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was absent from a meeting held by newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday.

The meeting chaired by Warring was held with leaders from all over Amritsar.

Warring stated that he paid his respects to Golden Temple and sought guidance from the senior Congress leaders.

He also informed that he tried reaching out to Sidhu but couldn't get through on calls and later came to know about Sidhu's Samral visit.

Earlier, Sidhu reached the house of former MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon in Samrala and said that he will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab.

"I will continue to fight for the interests of Punjab. During the meeting held today, we formed 'Team Sidhu' to look into the problems raised by party MLAs. I met the rebel MLAs of the state as well in this meet."

( With inputs from ANI )

