Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri Celebrations Start With Grand Prayers Across the Country (Watch Video)

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 2025 and on the first day of Navratri devotes have gather to offer prayers. Temples across the country witnessed huge gatherings of devotees on this occasion. Devotees also gathered to offer prayers at Devkali Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to celebrate the first day of Shardiya Navratri. Large gatherings were also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Additionally, devotees also flocked to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities. During Shardiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly. Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (A