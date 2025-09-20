'Navratri gift for K'taka farmers': Centre approves procurement of 5 crops at MSP

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 20 Coming to the aid of Karnataka’s farmers distressed by excessive rains, the Central government has now, as a Navratri gift and in response to the request of Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, approved the procurement of five crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), a statement by Minister Joshi's office mentioned on Saturday.

"For the 2025-26 kharif season, the Centre has directed the state government to procure green gram (hesaru), black gram (uddina), groundnut (shenga), soybean, and sunflower at MSP. In this regard, the Union Agriculture Minister has personally written to Pralhad Joshi, informing him of the decision," the statement said.

Farmers in Karnataka have been facing severe distress due to heavy rains this kharif season. To support them, Pralhad Joshi had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging procurement of green gram, black gram, groundnut, soybean, and sunflower at MSP.

Responding positively to Joshi’s appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed immediate relief measures for Karnataka farmers. Following this, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave swift approval and directed that these crops be procured at MSP for the benefit of farmers.

Under the MSP scheme for 2025-26, the Central government has approved procurement from Karnataka of 38,000 metric tonnes of green gram, 60,810 MT of black gram, 15,650 MT of sunflower, 61,148 MT of groundnut, and 1,15,000 MT of soybean, stated Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The state government must ensure that this MSP relief extended by the Centre reaches Karnataka farmers without delay. Procurement centers should be opened immediately across all districts and the purchase process should commence, Joshi has stressed.

On behalf of the farmers of Karnataka, Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for understanding the distress of the state’s farmers and rushing to their aid.

