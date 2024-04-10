Navsari hosts key BJP meeting, C.R. Patil sets sights on LS victory

Navsari, April 10 Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil held discussions with the booth leaders and officials from 22 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat on Tuesday, where he shared insights on the BJP's strategic approach and the unique position of Navsari in the political spectrum of the state.

Focusing on the BJP's electoral strategy, Patil highlighted that “the party workers in Navsari are motivated to win with the highest number of votes nationally".

In his address, Patil differentiated Navsari's political scenario from others, attributing the BJP's comprehensive victory in the recent elections to the party's solid groundwork and the popular support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also highlighted the vote share that the BJP garnered in the 2022 Assembly elections, when the party secured more than double the votes compared to the Congress, thereby establishing a robust lead in the state's political arena.

Patil also lauded the Central government's initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and the state government's contribution to enhancing healthcare coverage, as he expressed confidence in the BJP's continued electoral dominance in Gujarat, aiming for a clean sweep in the upcoming elections.

