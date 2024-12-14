Navy Chief Dinesh Tripathi's Indonesia visit to strengthen maritime ties

New Delhi, Dec 14 Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day official visit to Indonesia from December 15 to 18 to consolidate bilateral defence relations, an official said on Saturday.

The visit underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo Pacific.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with top level Indonesian Government and defence officials including Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Agus Subiyanto, Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces and Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of Indonesian Navy.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Indonesia, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

The existing maritime cooperation between the two Navies encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity. Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is underway (December 10-18) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies.

Admiral Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CNS Admiral Tripathi, and other top Defence and civilian officials from India and Russia, commissioned the Navy's latest, multi-role, stealth-guided missile frigate, 'INS Tushil', an upgraded Krivak III Class frigate under Project 1135.6., at Russia's Kaliningrad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor