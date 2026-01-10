Navy Chief to open 5-day medical camp in Lakshadweep on Jan 12

New Delhi, Jan 10 Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, will formally inaugurate a five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 12, an official said on Saturday.

The camp aims to deliver comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services, and selected surgical interventions, including cataract surgery, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to healthcare outreach, community welfare, and sustained civil-military cooperation.

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy's continued efforts to support and augment the existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of the Navy Day outreach activities, said an official in a statement.

The medical camps, over the years, included various primary care specialities and dental surgery across most islands of Lakshadweep. The camp scheduled from January 12 to 16 is expected to benefit a large number of residents and further reinforce the trust and goodwill shared between the Indian Navy and the people of Lakshadweep.

With advances in healthcare and continued support of the UT Administration, as well as a highly encouraging response from the local populace, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp, said the statement.

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. It will be conducted by a Joint Services Medical Team comprising experienced medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The participation of professionals from all three Services will ensure a broad spectrum of clinical expertise, facilitating comprehensive and integrated healthcare delivery during the camp period.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by senior leadership of the Indian Navy, including VAdm Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command; Surg V Adm Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services; and Surg V Adm Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services (Navy). In addition, Advisor to the Administrator, UTL and senior officials from the Lakshadweep Administration and Armed Forces will also be present.

