Navy Chief Unveils First Indigenously Manufactured UAV From Adani Defence & Aerospace

Adani Defence and Aerospace showcased its domestically produced Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for the Indian Navy on Wednesday. The unveiling ceremony was presided over by Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy. Alongside 75 Navy personnel, the event marked the flag-off of the UAV from Hyderabad to Porbandar, where it will be formally inducted into naval maritime operations.

A press release from Adani said Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kg payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

Admiral R Hari Kumar commended Adani's commendable efforts in aligning their strategic roadmap with the specific requirements of the Indian Navy. He also appreciated Adani's initiative in establishing a robust ecosystem of partners and capabilities, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in the defense and security sector.

This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India’s quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Drishti 10’s integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance,” he said.

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said the recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, use of unmanned systems and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation.