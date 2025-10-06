Navy commissions anti-submarine ship INS Androth

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Indian Navy commissioned INS Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on Monday in a ceremonial event held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of senior naval officers, representatives of M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and distinguished civilian dignitaries, said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest emphasised the strategic importance of indigenously built platforms like INS Androth in strengthening India's maritime prowess and safeguarding national interests.

The commissioning marks a major step towards bolstering the Navy's capability in Anti-Submarine Warfare and reaffirms India's commitment to regional peace, security, and maritime cooperation, he said.

INS Androth is a symbol of a maritime ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with over 80 per cent indigenous content and underscores the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts in constantly enhancing indigenous content through homegrown solutions and innovative technologies.

At 77m in length and displacing about 1,500 tonnes, INS Androth is specially designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal and shallow waters, the statement said.

The vessel, a state-of-the-art submarine hunter, is fitted with advanced weapons, sensors, and communication systems, enabling it to detect, track and neutralise sub-surface threats with precision. It can sustain prolonged operations in shallow waters and is equipped with technologically advanced machinery and control systems, it said.

Powered by three waterjet propulsion systems driven by marine diesel engines, INS Androth is extremely agile and manoeuvrable. Its capabilities extend to Maritime Surveillance, Search and Rescue, coastal defence missions, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), making it a versatile platform for littoral operations, the official statement said.

The commissioning of INS Androth adds a significant punch to the Navy’s ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats posed by adversaries in the littorals. The ship’s induction underscores the Navy’s continued emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while reaffirming the vital contribution of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture.

The ship has been named after Androth, the northernmost island of the Lakshadweep group, known for its historical and strategic importance in India’s maritime domain, the statement said.

The induction of INS Androth stands as a milestone in India’s journey towards a modern, self-reliant Navy capable of safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests across the spectrum of conflict.

After the formal ceremony, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, visited various sections of the ship, and he was provided a detailed briefing on the construction journey and newer indigenous capabilities of the ship.

He also interacted with the Commissioning Crew of the ship and officials of GRSE.

