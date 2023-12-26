Navy deploys Guided Missile Destroyers in Arabian sea

New Delhi, Dec 26 Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian sea, Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata (Guided Missile Destroyers) in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are also being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness.

Meanwhile, 'MV Chem Pluto' (Liberian Flag Chemical/Oil Tanker) carrying 21 Indian and one Vietnamese crew, earlier reported as attacked by a suspected drone on December 23, reached Mumbai and anchored safely at the Outer Anchorage, officials said.

The MoS said that on its arrival, the Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of attack.

Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship points towards a drone attack. However, further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used, officials added.

A joint investigation by various agencies has commenced on completion of the analysis by the Navy's Explosive Ordnance Team.

MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operation by its company-in-charge at Mumbai, officials added.

The MoD said that this ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto.

Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with Coast Guard and all concerned agencies, officials added.

