Navy Investiture ceremony held in Kochi, Indian Navy submarine Commanding Officer among gallantry awardees

Captain Sunil S Korti, Commanding Officer of an Indian Navy submarine was presented the Nau Sena Medal, for displaying an exceptional act of rare courage and contributing immensely to furthering national security.

He was presented the Nau Sena medal for gallantry by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar at an investiture ceremony that was held at Naval Base in Kochi on Wednesday.

The Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumously) was revived by the father of Sailor Ramavtar Godara who had made the supreme sacrifice while attempting to rescue an unknown individual drowning in a water reservoir in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Admiral R Hari Kumar on behalf of the President of India conferred the Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards to the recipients during the investiture ceremony, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

During the ceremony, a total of 31 medals including six Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), eight Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), and 17 Vishisht Seva Medal were presented to the awardees.

In addition, the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumously) was also presented to the Father of Ramavtar Godara, COM I (EW) who had made the supreme sacrifice while attempting to rescue an unknown individual drowning in a water reservoir in Nagaur district, Rajasthan on August 10, 2020.

The CNS also gave away the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and Electrical Engineering and Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety during the event.

The CNS Trophy for Best Green Practice 2021 was awarded to INS Eksila and INS Hamla in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively.

The unit citations for the operational units category were awarded to Indian Naval Ships Tarkash, Nireekshak, Khanderi and Astradharani.

The unit citations for shore establishments were awarded to INS Angre, NSRY (Port Blair), INS Dega and INS Hamla which delivered exceptional performances over the past year.

The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of awardees and by a number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

