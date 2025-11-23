Navy to commission anti-submarine ship 'Mahe' tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 23 The Indian Navy will commission Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The ceremony, hosted by Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, will be presided over by the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the official said in a statement.

The commissioning of Mahe will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants -- sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian.

With more than 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration, the statement said.

Mahe will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard -- powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in Naval ship design and construction.

Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance -- qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches.

Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship's crest features an 'Urumi', the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

Last week, the Indian Navy unveiled the crest of Mahe, which draws inspiration from the cultural and martial legacy of the region, depicting an 'Urumi' -- the flexible sword associated with Kalarippayattu and a symbol of Kerala's martial heritage, rising from the sea, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has started preparations for the Navy Day 2025 on December 3.

The day will be marked with a spectacular operational demonstration on December 3 at Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, presenting a vivid display of precision, professionalism, and the force's expanding maritime power.

The celebration, earlier scheduled for December 4, has been advanced by a day.

The event is a part of the Navy's initiative to host the Navy Day celebrations away from major Naval bases.

In previous years, the operational demonstration was held in Puri (Odisha) and Sindhudurg (Maharashtra).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor