Navy's Fast Attack Craft INS Kabra in Colombo

New Delhi, Jan 9 The Indian Navy's Fast Attack Craft, INS Kabra arrived in Colombo, said officials on Tuesday, adding that the visit was a port call meant for bilateral cooperation.

According to the MoD, in a presentation ceremony, essential spares and stores meant for the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force were handed over by the ship.

The visit further strengthens the bilateral cooperation and camaraderie between the two Navies in keeping with the Prime Minister's vision of SAGAR, the MoD officials added.

Before INS Kabra, Indian Navy's INS Delhi had gone to Colombo. That was a two-day visit to the port city, the ministry of defence said.

The ministry said that during the ship’s stay in harbour, several interactions, including cross training of personnel in various topics of mutual interest, were held between the ship’s crew and personnel from the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN).

A clean-up drive at Crow Island beach was also jointly undertaken by the visiting ship’s crew and personnel from SLN.

The ship also conducted a familiarisation tour onboard for over 200 NCC cadets and 500 other local visitors, the defence ministry official added.

