Nawab Malik claims NCP will clinch Mumbai Mayor's post, alleges poll irregularities

Mumbai, Jan 2 Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Chairman of the Mumbai Regional NCP Election Management Committee Nawab Malik on Friday stirred a political debate by claiming that the party is poised to secure the Mayor’s post in Mumbai.

Addressing his first press conference in over three-and-a-half years, the former minister drew a parallel with national politics, saying: "If a party with a single seat can lead a government in Jharkhand, the NCP can certainly secure the Mayor’s post in Mumbai with 30 seats."

Malik said the actual strength and influence of the NCP in the city would become clear on January 16.

He said the party has fielded 94 candidates across Mumbai, with an emphasis on social inclusivity. The candidates include doctors, lawyers, engineers, vegetable vendors and sanitation workers, Malik said.

He added that the party has ensured significant representation for women, Marathi-speaking candidates, North Indians, South Indians, particularly Telugu speakers, and minority communities, including Muslims and Christians.

Malik expressed gratitude to NCP National President Ajit Pawar for standing by him, stating that Pawar chose to contest independently rather than yield to pressure from potential allies who opposed Malik’s involvement.

The NCP leader also raised serious concerns over the conduct of Returning Officers (ROs), alleging that legal procedures were bypassed to favour certain candidates. He said the party would file a formal complaint with the State Election Commission.

Malik alleged that in ward 151, a BJP candidate was allowed to contest a reserved seat using a caste certificate issued in Rajasthan instead of Maharashtra, which he termed illegal. In ward 119, he claimed that a candidate from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was cleared to contest despite being a municipal vendor, which he said violates election rules.

He further accused officials in M Ward, S Ward and Vikhroli of taking “midnight decisions” to qualify ineligible candidates and warned that such officers could face serious consequences once the matters reach the High Court.

“We will write to the Election Commission on these issues. The code of conduct should be strictly implemented, and our complaint must be taken seriously,” Malik said.

He reiterated that officials responsible for alleged irregularities could lose their jobs if the allegations are upheld in court.

Clarifying the party’s electoral strategy, Malik said the NCP is contesting independently and taking on different rivals depending on the constituency.

“In some places we are fighting the BJP, in others the Shinde-led Shiv Sena or the Congress. We are confident of snatching several seats from the BJP,” he said.

