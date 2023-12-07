Nawab Malik issue rocks Maha assembly

Nagpur, Dec 7 Maharashtra assembly on Thursday witnessed ruckus on the first day of the winter session after former Maharashtra minister and NCP member Nawab Malik was seen sitting in the treasury bench.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ambadas Danve asked how can a former minister, who was branded by the ruling BJP as a “terrorist” were rubbing shoulders in the state Assembly, along with the ruling coalition.

Minister for State Excise Shambhuraje Desai objected to the remarks of Danve and insisted that he should not be allowed to speak. He was vehemently opposed by the senior Shiv Sena (UBT) member, Anil Parab, who pointed out that Danve raised the issue with a permission of the house chairperson and he has no authority to prevent Danve to speak which led to noisy scenes in the house.

Responding to the question, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed the MVA for not taking the resignation of Malik despite him being put in jail and his links with the “terrorists”.

“We have demanded his resignation when he was put behind bars and there was evidence that he had a terrorist connection. But the Uddhav Thackeray-led government did nothing in this direction,” he said.

He said that the opposition has no moral right to ask such a question.

Earlier the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presented Supplement Demands of Rs 55,520.77 Crores in both Houses of Legislature.

