'Naxal movement nears its end in Maharashtra', CM Fadnavis urges remaining cadres to surrender

Gadchiroli, Oct 15 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday stated that the Naxal movement is nearing its end in Maharashtra and credited sustained operations by the security forces, which led to the neutralisation of 24 Maoists and the surrender of 19 in 2024.

He was speaking after the wanted Maoist, Mallojula Venugopal Rao (69), also known as Bhupati or Sonu, spokesperson of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its Central Committee member, surrendered along with 60 other Naxals before the CM at the district police headquarters.

The CM presented them with a copy of the Indian Constitution.

“North Gadchiroli is now completely Naxal-free, and South Gadchiroli will follow soon. This is not just a surrender; it's the end of an era of terror." He showered praise on C-60 commandos (local anti-Naxal force), saying that “Our brave sons and daughters of Gadchiroli have turned the tide -- have defeated Naxalism from within.”

CM Fadnavis appealed to the remaining Maoist cadres to surrender now, saying that “the government welcomes you with open arms and rehabilitation. Maharashtra stands with you for a Naxal-free future by 2026."

He emphasised the significant transformation in Gadchiroli, attributing it to the police’s relentless fight against Maoists and the cooperation of local villagers. “There is a transformation because our police fought against the Naxalites and the villagers also cooperated,” he noted.

CM Fadnavis said that Maoists are disillusioned as they have realised the movement's false promises. “Today, they hold the Constitution in their hands, not guns. This is the real victory, peace through conviction."

He added, "Even the most influential leaders like Bhupati see the light. His wife had earlier surrendered. The people are coming forward and saying they are not with Naxals but with India and its Constitution.”

The CM announced the state government’s resolve to further boost the infrastructure development, saying that new roads are being developed to connect Chhattisgarh, while the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has launched the bus service, which marks the first state transport bus service in the area in 77 years. The mobile towers are being further increased, also hinting at the development of an upcoming airport.

"Gadchiroli will not be the last district -- it's becoming the first. From a corridor of fear to a corridor of confidence, with jobs in steel plants and shares for rehabilitated cadres worth Rs 1,000 crore,” said the Chief Minister.

He further stated that the government is laying focus on the empowerment of youth, adding that 1,500 local youths, including Naxal victims, now serve in the police. There have been no recruits for Maoists, he added.

The CM assured that the government is committed to protecting the environment and forests in Gadchiroli, adding that only essential tree cutting will be undertaken with rigorous environmental regulation and oversight.

