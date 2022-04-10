Naxalite leader on the run for 26 years arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a Naxalite leader in the national capital, who killed a police officer in Bihar 26 years ago.

According to the Crime Branch officials, the secret information was received on April 7 that a person named Kishun Pandit is a leader of IPF Maale (a Naxalite outfit active in the 1990s in Bihar) is presently residing in Faridabad with a fake identity.

In the year 1996, he killed a police officer in Bihar and looted one rifle and forty rounds from a police party along with his followers.

Acting on this information, a team of police was sent to Punpun in Bihar's Patna to verify the authenticity of the information. During the scrutiny of the police and court records, it was found that on November 23, 1996, the police party of Punpun police station in Patna heard a gunshot and consequently discovered the body of Devender Singh, who was district head of IPF Maale (a Naxalite outfit).

Kishun Pandit was leading the outfit and attacked the police party, murdered one police officer and brutally injured another three police officers.

On April 8, Kishun Pandit was arrested from the Pul Prahlad Pur area. Initially, he projected himself as Sulender Pandit instead of Kishun Pandit and said that he lives in Surajkund, the officials said.

During the search operation, a land record of Bihar was recovered from his possession in which his real name was mentioned.

Kishun pandit was also previously involved in an abduction case. In 1994, the accused and his gang members kidnapped Sadhu Paswan, an associate of landlord Chatur Singh. He was arrested in the case but later released on bail, it added further.

( With inputs from ANI )

