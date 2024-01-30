Naxals Attack CRPF convoy in Chhattisgarh, 3 Jawans Killed, 14 Injured

Three CRPF personnel were killed in an attack by Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, January 30. The attack took place along Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh around 1 pm. In addition to casualties, 14 security personnel were also injured in the Naxal attack.

According to reports, a joint team of security personnel from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was out on a search operation near the Tekalgudem village when unspecified number of Naxals opened fire at them. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter. During the exchange of fire, three CRPF personnel were killed and about 14 were injured. Security personnel came under fire when they were working to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB). An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas.

