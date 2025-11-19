Naxals dying, but Urban Naxals are enjoying positions: MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Nov 19 Naxalites are dying in forests, but urban Naxals are enjoying their positions and accumulating assets, said Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

He stated that the urban Naxals who incited innocent Dalit, tribal and adivasis and turned them into Naxalites should also be held responsible for their deaths.

Talking to media persons at Huzurabad in Telangana, he said, while Naxalites are dying in the forests, urban Naxalites are accumulating assets and continuing to hold government-nominated and commission posts.

Without naming anyone, he asked why urban Naxalites, who repeatedly say that their ideology is to fight against the government's anti-people policies, continue to hold posts in the Congress government.

“Urban Naxals keep saying they fight anti-people policies. If that is true, why are they still sitting in nominated and commission posts under the Congress government?” he said and alleged that the Congress government hasn’t fulfilled even a single major promise.

Stating that promises like Rs 2,500 for women and Rs 4,000 pension and assurances given to employees and students have not been fulfilled, he asked why the Urban Naxals were not agitating.

“Anyone who supports the gun or glorifies Naxal ideology is also an offender. We have always been clear: whether in power or not, the BJP opposes Maoism,” he said.

He said that India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and remarked that global leaders recognise it, even if Urban Naxals don’t.

“The main reason for provoking innocent children and sacrificing their lives is only the urban Naxals. What will be their answer to the families of those who died today? Don't these urban Naxals understand the pain of the parents when their children die and the grief of wives when their husbands die,” he asked.

Bandi Sanjay said he would stick to what he said about the urban Naxalites. The urban Naxals who are inciting through the media and social media should be held responsible for the deaths of Maoists.

“Whoever supports Naxalism is also a criminal. When the Maoists are giving up arms and joining the mainstream, can we remain silent if the urban Naxals take up guns and join the Maoists?”

The MoS said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not just given the word to eliminate Maoism by March, but he would make this happen.

He urged all the Naxalites to surrender, saying they would get full assistance from the Central and state governments for their rehabilitation.

