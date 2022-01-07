Naxals killed 3 people in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, says police

The Naxals allegedly killed three persons in the Bijapur district of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police in Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh, P Sundarraj said, "Through various sources, local police got information about killings of three persons by Naxals affiliated with CPI (Maoist) in the interior areas of Bastar."

"As per the available information, prima facie it appears that on January 6, Naxals have killed two of their own cadre Kamlu Punem (militia Platoon Commander) along with Miliita member Mangi. Both Kamlu and Mangi left the Naxal camp in order to get married," he said.

"Right now we don't have details about the third person. Bijapur Police is trying to gather more information in this regard," he added.

According to P Sundarraj, "Due to series of setbacks in the last couple of years, the Naxal camp is highly frustrated and has become totally directionless. They have started killing their own cadres on mere suspicion and intolerance. Particularly in West Bastar Division, these kinds of incidents are on a rise."

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

