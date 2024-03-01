NBCC sells Rs 830 crore worth commercial space at WTC in Delhi

New Delhi, March 1 NBCC (India) Ltd, in the 24th e-auction, has sold approximately 2 lakh square feet of commercial space for approximately Rs 830 crore in the World Trade Centre (WTC) project at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital, the construction major said on Friday.

The major corporations who have bought space in the e-auction include NBCC, Oil India Limited and Hamdard Laboratories.

Out of the total area sold, around 1.50 lakh square feet valued at approximately Rs 605 crore has been sold to PSU entities. The total numbers of successful bidders were six, out of which two were PSU bidders and four private entities, NBCC said.

As on date, the company has sold a total commercial inventory of over 26 lakh square feet through a series of 24 e-auctions having a sale value of over Rs 10,600 crore.

The WTC project, a landmark development, has attracted marquee buyers across various industries. The company has successfully sold around 80 per cent commercial inventory till date, achieving impressive sales figures and setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.

K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC said: "This success reflects the enduring appeal of the NBCC and WTC Nauroji Nagar, the project's strategic location, and its world-class facilities. The project is rapidly progressing towards completion with more than 95 per cent of physical progress achieved. We are aiming at complete sale of this project by March 2024."

The World Trade Centre is redeveloped as a commercial centre having approximately 34 lakhs square feet of commercial built up area which is being constructed in place of 628 numbers of old government quarters.

