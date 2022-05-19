NBE NEET PG 2022 on May 21, check how to download admit card

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 in computer-based mode. The exam will be held on 21st May. Candidates can download the admit card online on the official website nbe.edu.in.

Taking a hall ticket to the exam center is a must otherwise, no candidate will be allowed in the center. Despite the high demand for the NEET PG 2022 postponement, the exam will be held as per the schedule.

Know how to download the admit card