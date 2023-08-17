NBRI coming up with third Miyawaki forest in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 17 The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow is setting up a Miyawaki forest in the city in around 1,000 square metres of land.Being set up at NBRI’s distant research centre in Banthra with joint efforts of NBRI scientists, researchers and the forest department, this is the third Miyawaki forest in the city.

Two Miyawaki forests have been established earlier -- one in Aliganj, which was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ and the second at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

“Miyawaki forest is basically a unique method used worldwide for urban afforestation. It is named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, who came up with the technique to create dense forests with native plants. It is developed by making the best use of each part of the land and can be developed even on non-fertile land,” said NBRI director A.K. Shasany.

He said creating a Miyawaki forest involves creating dense, multi-layered forests that grow rapidly and mimic the natural biodiversity of native forests.

This method involves planting two to four different types of indigenous trees within every square metre. The plants used in the Miyawaki method are mostly self-sustaining and do not require regular maintenance like manuring and watering. In this method, the trees become self-sustaining and they grow to their full length within three years, he explained.

“Our scientists’ team divided each square metre of land and planted a sapling for one big tree, one medium size tree, a shrub and a medicinal plant in each of one square metre spaces. We planted big trees like jamun, arjun and neem, medium trees like guava and kachnar, besides mulberries, lemon and herbs like lemongrass,” said the director.

