NC consolidates position in J&K, despite BJP's dynasty onslaught

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Abdullah's National Conference has once again proved that they continue to be reckoning in Jammu and Kashmir politics despite the BJP's aggressive attack on dynasty politics in the union territory.

The NC was leading in 43 seats and together with its alliance partners was ahead in 50 seats, according to the ECI on Tuesday. The NC vote share was 23.10 per cent and that of the Congress was 11.96 per cent.

The much-anticipated elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly held after a gap of a decade and the first after the abrogation of Article 370 may as well see the first elected government soon.

The BJP, which had put up 13 candidates in the valley and 43 in Jammu, has consolidated its position to 28 seats as per the latest trends. Its vote share is the highest at 22.36 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India data. In the last election in 2014, it had won 25 seats.

The NC's main election plank was the return of statehood and Article 370. The Congress, which is NC's partner, has been vocal about the statehood demand but has maintained a silence on the Article 370 issue.

With the NC-Congress consolidating its lead, its chances of forming the government in the UT are high.

Former Chief Minister and NC Vice-President Omar Abdullah earlier posted on his X handle, "Last time it didn't end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better."

As per the ECI data, he was leading from both the Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies. He had lost badly to Engineer Rashid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A significant takeaway of these elections is that despite drawing huge crowds during his poll rallies across Kashmir, Engineer Rashid has failed to get the lead in any Assembly constituency. The NC had accused him of being BJP's secret supporter and had vigorously campaigned against him.

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, which had secured 28 seats in the last Assembly elections, appears to be struggling to maintain its traditional support in its stronghold of south Kashmir.

Iltija Mufti, a prominent PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, acknowledged the electoral outcome. She said, “I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign.”

Now with the NC-Congress alliance gaining ground, there is all likelihood of it not needing support from PDP. Although the NC earlier in the day said it was open to a strategic post-poll alliance with the PDP to keep the BJP away, the election outcome has given the necessary strength to its alliance.

