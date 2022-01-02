NCB arrests 4 with drugs during raids at New Year celebrations in Assam's Nagaon

Anti Narcotics Cell arrested four persons during a raid on New Year celebrations organised by a group of drug peddlers and users in Nagaon district on Sunday.

The other two persons who were also a part of the celebrations are currently on the run.

Drugs and cash were seized during the raid.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor