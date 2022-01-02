NCB arrests 4 with drugs during raids at New Year celebrations in Assam's Nagaon
By ANI | Published: January 2, 2022 10:04 PM2022-01-02T22:04:14+5:302022-01-02T22:15:02+5:30
Anti Narcotics Cell arrested four persons during a raid on New Year celebrations organised by a group of drug peddlers and users in Nagaon district on Sunday.
The other two persons who were also a part of the celebrations are currently on the run.
Drugs and cash were seized during the raid.
( With inputs from ANI )
