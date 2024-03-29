NCB-Goa seizes 532 gm Methamphetamine; two held

Panaji, March 29 The zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug trafficking racket by seizing 532 gm of Methamphetamine from two persons who were arrested on Friday.

According to Amit Ghawate, Additional Director, NCB-Goa, inputs were received about an interstate drugs syndicate operating in the state.

"It was informed that Goa being a tourist destination, a locally-operated syndicate was eyeing an opportunity to supply drugs. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were alerted to detect any such activity,” Ghawate said.

The officer said that a Rajasthan-based person named J. Singh came under the NCB lens for his suspicious linkages in Goa.

After receiving confirmation about the possession of drugs in a bulk quantity, the NCB-Goa team intercepted him which led to the recovery of 532 gm of Methamphetamine,” Ghawate said.

During the investigation, an associate of Singh named R. Singh was also apprehended for providing logistical support to the former.

“Singh had returned to India from abroad last year. As stated in a voluntary statement, he wanted to make quick money and was convinced that he could earn the amount through narcotics business,” Ghawate said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor