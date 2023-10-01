NCB launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign as tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 1 On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (cleanliness is service) campaign as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior officials and all employees enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive. NGOs and local Delhi municipal workers also participated in the initiative by cleaning areas in Motibagh Vegetable Market, Ramakrishnapuram, and Sector-1.

As part of the "Swachhata Hi Seva" program, NCB's subordinate offices also actively participated in cleanliness drives at a total of 54 locations.

The campaign is aimed to raise awareness and encourage voluntary efforts for keeping the nation clean in the future, encompassing areas in and around one's vicinity.

