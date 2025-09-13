NCB meet: HM Shah to set roadmap for ‘Drug Free India @ 2047’ on Sep 16

New Delhi, Sep 13 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead discussions on ‘Drug Free India @ 2047’ while inaugurating a two-day national conference of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi on September 16, an official said on Saturday.

At the 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories (UTs), HM Shah will also release the NCB Annual Report- 2024 and launch an online Drug Disposal Campaign.

ANTF Heads of 36 states and Union Territories, apart from stakeholders from other government departments, will be attending the conference that aims to formulate a roadmap to achieve the goal of a drug-free India set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Themed ‘United Resolve, Shared Responsibility’, the conference will hold a comprehensive review and analysis of the collective efforts made by all stakeholders involved in combating the drug menace.

Detailed deliberation on various facets of drug supply, demand reduction and harm reduction, including their national security implication and steps to be taken for strengthening Drug Law Enforcement in the country, will also take place during the event, apart from discussion on the need for a whole-of-government approach required to address the menace.

The deliberations are expected to generate actionable outcomes with a view to moving forward with a strategy drawing upon the strength of various stakeholders.

The NCB and States/UTs Anti-Narcotics Task Forces envision a future-ready partnership that integrates technology, intelligence, and community action to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

The Modi government has adopted a ‘Zero tolerance policy’ against drugs. HM Shah had directed all states and UTs in 2021 to establish a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

He had inaugurated the first National Conference of ANTF Heads from all states and UTs in April 2023.

The conference will facilitate discussions on topics like Integrated Investigation - Top to Bottom/Bottom to Top approach and Tracking Fugitives and Managing Foreign Offenders- Strategic Approaches.

Special technical sessions will also be held on topics like Precursors, Synthetic Drugs and Clan Labs; Dark Web and Crypto Investigations and Multi-Modal Modus in Global Trafficking.

