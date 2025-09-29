NCB secures 12-year jail term for drug trafficker held in Bareilly

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) got a shot in the arm after the Special NDPS Court, Bareilly, sentenced a drug trafficker to 12 years’ rigorous imprisonment, along with Rs 1 lakh fine, in an opium recovery case, an official said.

The NCB Lucknow Zonal Unit, after acting on specific intelligence, arrested Satish Kumar while carrying 4 kg of opium in Bareilly on March 2, 2024, the official said in a statement.

The Special Judge (NDPS), Bareilly, in a judgment delivered on September 26, sentenced Satish Kumar after convicting him under Sections 08/18/29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, the official said.

The official of Lucknow Zonal Unit of NCB said that soon after Satish Kumar’s arrest, a thorough investigation was conducted, and a formal complaint was filed before the court on August 17, 2024. The trial involved the examination of five prosecution witnesses, culminating in the conviction.

The official said in a statement that this prosecution is a significant milestone in the Bureau’s mission against drug trafficking and reaffirms NCB’s commitment to safeguarding society from the menace of narcotics.

It also highlights the effective coordination between intelligence operations, legal teams, and inter-agency support, said the statement.

Earlier in the month, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the NCB apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics valued at around Rs 53.8 crore from their possession in Manipur’s Chandel district.

A Defence spokesperson said that the anti-drug operation on September 26 followed specific intelligence inputs.

Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established at Bala Point areas of Chandel district, bordering Myanmar.

During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint.

However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain, the Defence spokesperson said.

He said that the search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep.

After a determined effort, the team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the NCB successfully apprehended both suspects.

A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The spokesman said that the seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

