NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 50 crore at Bengaluru airport

Bangaluru, Oct 12 With the arrest of three persons, including one Sri Lankan, at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized illicit drugs worth Rs 50 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The seized narcotic substance includes 45.4 kg of Hydro Ganja and 6 kg of Psilocybin mushrooms. The agency carried out the operation on Thursday (October 9).

NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit, had been developing intelligence on drug cartels involved in the trafficking of hydroponic ganja from Thailand for quite some time.

“One such effort led to the interdiction of two persons coming by flight from Colombo to Bengaluru and seizure of 31.4 kg of Hydro Ganja and 4 kg of Psilocybin mushrooms. Their interrogation revealed that their handler, a Sri Lankan, is coming in a later flight on which this Sri Lankan handler was also identified and interdicted with 14 kg of Hydro Ganja and 2 Kg of Psilocybin mushrooms,” NCB said in a statement.

The seized drugs were meticulously concealed in around 250 food tins, which were vacuum sealed to evade detection. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of this syndicate, the agency informed.

“This seizure exemplifies the NCB's commitment to successfully disrupt transnational and interstate drug networks to achieve the vision of a drug-free India,” the statement added.

During the year, NCB Bengaluru has seized 220 kgs of Hydro Ganja worth hundreds of crores in 18 cases and apprehended 45 persons belonging to Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Trafficking in Hydro Ganja has become a lucrative business as it commands a high premium in the retail market and can be sold up to a cost of Rs 80 lakh per kg.

“Hydroponic Ganja has become an elite party drug due to its high psychoactive effect, and many young people are ready to become mules to bring this contraband from Thailand,” the NCB said.

“Grown in a controlled environment, it contains up to 25 per cent THC, as against 5 per cent in normal Ganja grown in India. It is meticulously concealed inside tetra packs, chocolate bars, food packaging, clothing, sealed vacuum pouches to mask odour and evade scanners at airports. Routes often involve transits via third countries like Dubai, Colombo or Kathmandu, etc, as direct flights from Bangkok invite more scrutiny at the airports,” the agency added.

