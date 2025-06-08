NCB set to seize Rs 9.2 crore assets of Mexican drug cartel’s Indian aide

New Delhi, June 8 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is preparing to attach immovable properties worth Rs 9.20 crore of a prime accused linked to notorious Mexican cartel and owner of 95.501 kg of Amphetamine that was seized from Noida in October 2024, an official said on Sunday.

“The office of Competent Authority and Administrator under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has confirmed the orders of attachment issued by NCB (Operations branch),” said the official

The NCB’s attachment orders relate to immovable properties worth Rs 9.20 crore of the prime accused, including a luxury apartment in Jaypee Greens, and a factory premises in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh acquired using proceeds from international narcotics trafficking.

The operation was conducted jointly by NCB, operations branch, and Delhi Police Special Cell, which uncovered a clandestine Amphetamine manufacturing lab in Kasna Industrial Area, Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and seized 95.501 kg of Amphetamine in both solid and liquid forms.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that mastermind, whose property has been attached, is Delhi based businessman and the main manufacturer of seized drugs who was assisted by four other accused, including a Tihar Jail warden and a Mexican national.

The syndicate was involved in transnational smuggling of synthetic drugs. All five accused were arrested and are presently under judicial custody, the NCD said.

Investigation also revealed that the setting up of the clandestine laboratory was financed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a notorious Mexican cartel, which transferred money to Dubai using cryptocurrency. The amount was then received in New Delhi, in cash, by the accused through hawala, facilitated in three separate instalments.

An official said this case exemplifies NCB’s commitment to effectively identifying drug trafficking networks and disrupting their ecosystem by freezing illegally acquired assets.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number - 1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential.

