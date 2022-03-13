NCB smashes B'luru drug syndicate couriering banned substance to NZ

Bengaluru, March 13 Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 1.4 crore has been siezed and two persons arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau stated on Sunday.

Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance in India and it is illegally exported as it is the main ingredient used to make Methamphetamine (meth), a highly addictive stimulant drug.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an

outbound parcel at a courier centre in Bengaluru on Friday night.

The parcel was destined for New Zealand and on thorough examination of the consignment it was found to contain 50 spools of metallic yarn. Each spool was concealed with powdery contraband of around 40 grams.

On examination, the powdery content was found to be Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act.

In total 1.970 kg of Pseudoephedrine was seized from 50 spools.

In a swift follow up action two persons were apprehended. One was Indian and another South African national. Both have accepted their role in drug trafficking, the NCB officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor