NCB to probe 25 drug cases suspected to have international links

New Delhi, Feb 17 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been asked by various states to investigate 25 important drug cases to unearth a larger pan-India conspiracy, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently urged states to work jointly with the NCB to unearth the larger conspiracy of drug rackets having national and international links.

NCB Director Satya Narayan Pradhan had written a letter to various states in November last year, requesting them to hand over important cases to the agency.

Mumbai, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and some other states have transferred their big drug cases to the NCB so that the drug chain could be broken.

Most of these cases have international links and the NCB has formed a team to conduct a thorough probe in all these, and its officials are working hard to collect evidence and prepare a foolproof chargehseet to make the prosecution case a strong one.

The NCB will work on the money trail. Once it is detected, the person involved in the channel will be arrested and their property will be attached.

